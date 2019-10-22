Rey Suerte on UAAP stint: ‘An unforgettable experience’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Now that the University of the East (UE) is out of the race for the Final Four in UAAP Season 82, Rey Anthony Suerte’s stint is also about to come to a close.

The Red Warriors crashed out of contention following a 84-50 loss to powerhouse Ateneo de Manila on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Ynares Center.

It was UE’s fourth straight loss to drop to a 3-9 (win-loss) card with just two games left in their schedule.

Although his one-and-done stint is coming to an end, Suerte said he treasures every moment he experienced in the country’s prestigious collegiate league.

“Way puas ang kalipay. Even though wa nay chance, but still sulit gihapon kaayo,” said the former Cesafi MVP who led the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers to three straight titles last season.

(My happiness is immeasurable. Even though we don’t have a chance to advance, it is still all worth it.)

Suerte’s stint was short but sweet.

The 6-foot-3 shooter from Monkayo, Davao de Oro, who also had stint in the PBA D-League with Che’Lu Bar & Grill after his last season with UV in 2018, had several highlight performances in the UAAP, including one game where he erupted for 31 points and sank the game-winner in an 89-88 win against the De La Salle University Green Archers last September 14, 2019.

He also had 26 points for UE in a 80-74 win over Adamson on October 5, 2019, making him a marked man for the Red Warriors.

“I never expected to be able to play in the UAAP, that’s why I’m so happy with this experience,” said Suerte, who is playing in his first and last year of eligibility in the UAAP.

Suerte said UE already has a special place in his heart.

“Never ko nag mahay naabot ko sa UE kay tungod grabe ang support sa management ug sa tanan student body. Bisan tuod daghan mig struggles, never namo gikalimtan among brotherhood sa matag usa kanamo,” he said.

(I have no regrets at all playing for UE because of the support showed by the managment and the student body. Even though we had a lot of struggles, we never forgot about our brotherhood.)

As for his next move in his promising basketball career, Suerte said he is planning to join the PBA Draft next year.

“Only God knows. Basta ako, keep grinding lang ’til muabot ang adlaw nga maabot nako akong mga pangandoy,”

(Only God knows. I will just keep on grinding until I achieve my dreams.) /bmjo