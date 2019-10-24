200 cops to secure cemeteries, terminals, ports during All Souls’, All Saints’ Days in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than 200 police officers and more than 200 force multipliers will be involved in providing security to bus terminals, ports, and eight cemeteries belonging to the Mandaue City area.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, Mandaue City Police Office director, said this after the MCPO chief met with representatives from traffic, Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, barangay officials and the Bureau of Fire Protection to discuss security preparations for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Abella said that the more than 200 police officers and the more than 200 force multipliers would be distributed in areas that would need security and assistance especially the cemeteries namely the Catholic Cemetery, ManPark, Grosmar and the Municipal Cemetery all located in Barangay Guizo.

Other cemeteries were in Barangay Pagsabungan, Jagobiao, Angelicum in Barangay Canduman and a portion of Cempark in Banilad that belongs to Mandaue.

“We will be putting up “Police Assistance Desks” in Cemeteries and Bus Terminals for the public to have easier access in case they need police assistance and to deter crimes,” said Abella.

He added that this is also coordinated to the Traffic, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Bureau of Fire and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Abella is also calling on civilians to be vigilant especially when they are at congested public places to take care of their belongings and be observant to spicious persons.

He urged them to report immediately to authorities if anybody or something suspicious in public places.

Submit themselves and follow policies in cemeteries to avoid delay such as bringing of sharp/pointed objects, alcohol, loud speakers, gambling among others./dbs