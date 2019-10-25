Police deny Clarin mayor’s request for hospital arrest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mayor David Navarro of Clarin town Misamis Occidental, who was arrested on Thursday, October 24, 2019, for allegedly assaulting a massage therapist and his two other coworkers, pleaded for hospital arrest.

Police Major Eduard Sanchez, station chief of Abellana Police, told reporters on Friday morning, October 25, 2019, that Navarro asked to be put under hospital arrest when Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of Police Regional Director in Central Visayas (PRO-7), visited the station at around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Sanchez narrated that Navarro complained of a severe headache, which prompted the police to call for a medical team. When the medical team checked the mayor’s blood pressure, it read 140 over 100.

But De Leon refused to grant the request of Navarro, saying there should not be any special treatment given to the mayor.

“Wa nato tugoti kay nakita nato nga strong paman siya,” said Sanchez.

(We did not permit because we saw that he looked strong.)

Meanwhile, Sanchez said they are also identifying the three other companions of Navarro that Wednesday night, October 23, 2019, who also allegedly helped beat up the victim.

Sanchez added that they are now enhancing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footagae in the massage parlor that captured the three other men who helped Navarro with the assault.

A case of usurpation of authority, physical injury and act of Lasciviousness will be filed against Navarro in the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019.

The three other men will be facing charges of physical injuries. /bmjo