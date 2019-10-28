USJ-R, UC HS teams gear up for final matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and University of Cebu (UC) both stayed in contention for the Cesafi High School volleyball titles after winning their separate second games in the best of three finals Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Aznar Coliseum.

First to force a rubbermatch was the USJ-R girls who won Game 2 in four sets, 28-26, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, against defending champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

USPF had won Game 1, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14, last Saturday.

In the fight for the boys title, UC also stayed alive after forcing a Game 3 on USJ-R, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15.

USJ-R had taken the first game 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18.

The title will be contested this afternoon when they go up against each other for the last time in Game 3, still at the Aznar Coliseum.

Third placer in the boys division was the defending champion USPF who defeated University of San Carlos (USC), 25-18, 15-25, 28-26.

In the distaff side, third placer was Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, who defeated USC, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14. /elb