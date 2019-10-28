2019 Cesafi HS Volleyball

USJ-R, UC HS teams gear up for final matches

By: Mars G. Alison - CDN Digital | October 28,2019 - 09:10 AM

The USPF volleybelles try to block a spike from USJ-R in their Game 2 of the Cesafi High School volleyball Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum. |CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and University of Cebu (UC) both stayed in contention for the Cesafi High School volleyball titles after winning their separate second games in the best of three finals Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Aznar Coliseum.

First to force a rubbermatch was the USJ-R girls who won Game 2 in four sets, 28-26, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, against defending champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

USPF had won Game 1, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14, last Saturday.

In the fight for the boys title, UC also stayed alive after forcing a Game 3 on USJ-R, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15.

USJ-R had taken the first game 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18.

A USJ-R spiker finds a hole in the defensive block of UC in their Game 2 of the Cesafi High School boys volleyball Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco

The title will be contested this afternoon when they go up against each other for the last time in Game 3, still at the Aznar Coliseum.

Third placer in the boys division was the defending champion USPF who defeated University of San Carlos (USC), 25-18, 15-25, 28-26.

In the distaff side, third placer was Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, who defeated USC, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14. /elb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.