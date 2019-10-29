Depression and Suicide: Management and Intervention Life Talk Series

The Marriage, Family & Life-Cebu Archdiocesan Foundation, Inc. (MFL-CAFI) will hold the first life talk series: Seminar/Workshop on Depression: Management and Intervention on November 30, 2019 at the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites.

Depression and suicide have become rampant in teens and even adults. With this, the MFL-CAFI together with the Commission on Family and Life-Cebu, Redemptorist Family Center Cebu, Inc. and the University of San Carlos Community Extension Service organized a series of life talk seminars and workshops on a quarterly basis tackling issues that affect marriage and family.

Dr. Robert R. Cañete, MD, Fellow, Philippine Psychiatric Association and Philippine College of Addiction Medicine is the resource speaker of the seminar.

Registration fee is Php 1,500.00 inclusive of lunch, two snacks and handouts. There is an early registration rate of Php 1,300.00 before Nov. 20, 2019. For more information please contact MFL-CAFI office 032-2540964 or 09171804615 and email address: [email protected].