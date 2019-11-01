Gastador on going up against imports: ‘I have faith and trust in myself’

Cebu City, Philippines—Miguel Gastador knows this year’s slam-dunk competition in the Cesafi All-Star Games isn’t going to be easy.

But the 23-year-old University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) aerial acrobat and 2017 Cesafi dunk king said on Friday, November 1, 2019, that he is ready for the challenge ahead.

Gastador is one of just two local players competing in the annual spectacle of Cebu’s premier collegiate basketball league scheduled on November 10 at the Cebu Coliseum. The other is Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s John Jabonete.

Read: Contestants for three-point shootout, slam dunk king bared

The other contenders in the slam dunk competition are the foreign student athletes of the different teams in the Cesafi.

They are Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma’s Lamine Thiam, University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) Sameen Swint, University of Cebu’s (UC) Tosh Sesay, University of the Visayas’ (UV) Las Coulinaly, University of San Carlos’ (USC) Sommy Managor, and USJ-R’s Adama Camara.

It’s going to be a toll order indeed for Gastador, who is trying to regain the title he lost last year to former UV Baby Lancer Popoy Actub.

“Kung imports man gani, mas nindot kay mas ma challenge ko,” says the 5-foot-11 Gastador.

(If I’m going up against imports, that would be better so that I will feel more challenged.)

“Challenging siya, pero naa koy pag salig ug pagtuo sa akong kaugalingon,” he added.

(It’s going to be challenging but I have faith and trust in myself.)

Actub won’t be around to defend the title as he is already with the San Sebastian College-Recoletos in Manila, according to UV athletic director Dr. Chris Mejarito.

But Gastador will still be facing stiff competition against the imports.

“Bahalag kinsay kontra, ready man pod ta permi,” he said.

(Whoever I will be up against, I am always ready.)

Meanwhile, Gastador hinted of something exciting he has prepared for this year’s contest.

“Expect something new and creative dunks this year,” he said.