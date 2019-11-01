Margot, Minnie visit Osmeña clan mausoleum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña made a quick visit at the Osmeña mausoleum located at the Doña Pepang Cemetery in Barangay Carreta Cebu City this morning, November 1, 2019.

Margot was accompanied by Maria Victoria “Minnie” Osmeña, the elder sister of former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The two brought flowers, lighted candles offered their respective prayers for family members who are buried at the mausoleum including former Cebu City mayor Sergio Osmeña Jr. and his mother, Doña Estefania Chiong Veloso de Osmeña.

Their visit happened shortly after 11 a.m. today and before they headed for a hospital in Mandaue City where former mayor Osmeña is currently confined.

Read More: Margot: Tommy has UTI, but he is fine

Tomas had to skip his annual cemetery visit with members of his family after he was diagnosed with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) on Wednesday, October 30.

But Margot said that her husband was fine and is now recuperating from his infection.

The former mayor was being watched by their son, Miguel, at the hospital. / dcb