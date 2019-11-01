Cebu CDRRMO: 7 medical emergencies for All Saints Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has recorded only seven medical emergencies in all 15 public cemeteries in Cebu City for the All Saints Day observance on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Harry Alcontin, CDRRMO head, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that at least four patients were responded to in the northern cemeteries, including Carreta and Talamban cemeteries, while three patients were treated from the southern cemeteries, such as those in Barangays Calamba and Pardo.

“Kasagaran nila mga tigulang nga naglain ang pamati. Dali raman sad sila narespondehan. (Most of them were senior citizens that fell ill. They were responded to immediately),” said Alcontin.

Alcontin told CDN Digital that they expected people to feel ill with the intense heat and the crowd in the cemeteries. For this reason, they encouraged the public to bring water and stay hydrated.

He also encouraged the senior citizens to be accompanied by their children or aides in case of emergency, and for senior citizens who are not feeling well to just stay at home.

Furthermore, the CDRRMO urged the public to stay home on Monday evening, and not sleep in the cemeteries as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Association Services (Pagasa) Mactan Station forecasted scattered thunderstorms.

Alcontin said cemeteries are not safe places when lightning strikes because cables may spark and cause fire. Many of the downtown cemeteries in Cebu City are also flood-prone areas.

The CDRRMO urged the public to bring umbrellas and wear boots if they want to visit the cemeteries tonight.

The weather is expected to cloudy and rainy on November 2, 2019, for the celebration of the All Souls Day, and the CDRRMO urged the public to prepare for rain. /elb