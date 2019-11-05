Former Cebu teacher donates books to child development center in his hometown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the former teacher of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) who was a finalist in the 2019 Cambridge University Press’ Most Dedicated Teacher Awards?

Read: Former USJ-R teacher a proud finalist in 2019 Cambridge University Press’ Most Dedicated Teacher Awards

Well, he’s going to make headlines anew for this noble move of giving back to his community in Surigao del Sur.

Jimrey Buntas Dapin shared on his Facebook account on November 3, 2019 his efforts of donating 50 books to the Kilometer 2 Child Development Center in Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

Dapin said he bought the books from the money he won from being a Cambridge finalist.

“One of the prizes from the World’s Most Dedicated Teachers is the cash prize worth 500 euro or Php 30,000. The prize is supposedly given to an educational institution where I am working but since I left USJ-R, I decided to give it to our Child Development Center because they don’t have books there,” says Dapin.

“I chose the center because this is where I grew up. I saw the need for the kids to actually have reading materials with pictures because it helps them learn faster,” adds Dapin.

Dapin, who hails from Surigao del Sur, said that with the donation, he will be able to help educate children in the rural areas.

“The LGU in our area does not have enough budget to fund our center, but I will try my best to help the center, especially now that the center is not yet finished,” says Dapin.

This kind of dedication from Dapin is surely going to inspire other teachers and aspiring teachers to walk the extra mile for others.

Kudos, Jimrey! /bmjo