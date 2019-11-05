UV Baby Lancers end elims with 8-2 card

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers capped their elimination campaign with an 85-69 thrashing of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) in the Cesafi High School basketball tournament on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Albert John “AJ” Sacayan exploded with 16 points to be UV’s topscorer of the game.

The UV Baby Lancers currently stay in second place with a win-loss record of 8-2.

Their losses were inflicted by defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

UCLM bowed out of the 19th season with a 2-8 card.

UV will have to wait for the eliminations to end this Saturday, November 9 to know their final ranking and their semifinals opponent. /bmjo