Japson calls for retraining of police force to combat ambush-style attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Leah Japson has called on the retraining of the police force to ensure that incidents such as the ambush-slay of Clarin mayor David Navarro will not happen again.

Japson made this call during the Cebu City Council session on Tuesday, November 5, after she proposed a resolution urging the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to hasten the investigation on the case of Navarro, who encountered a horrible death in Cebu City on October 25, 2019.

In the resolution, Japson said policemen in the city should undergo a retraining program to protect the persons in their custody and avoid similar incidents from happening again.

“It is common knowledge that police are trained to protect the person in their custody whether high profile or not, whatever the cost,” she said.

“The latest development is very alarming since not even a single shot was fired by the police escort against perpetrators of the crime. This clearly shows that the police escorts were not prepared for this untoward incident,” said Japson during the session.

The City Council agreed to request the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to train the policemen on how to counter an ambush-style style of attack by lawless individuals.

Aside from training or retraining their officers, the CCPO will also be requested to apprise the city council on the ability of the city police to combat crimes.

Japson said this is necessary to assure the public that the CCPO is capable of ensuring the safety of the city.

She said the city’s police should be prepared for any similar incident as the ambush-slay of Navarro.

Japson said the police should never be caught off guard when ambush-style of attack is employed by criminals. / celr