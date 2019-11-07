After hospitalization, former mayor Tomas Osmeña cooks pork cocido

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Looks like former mayor Tomas Osmeña is back on his feet after being admitted to a private hospital last October 30.

READ: Margot: Tommy has UTI, but he is fine

Osmeña, who is known to be a good cook, posted on his Facebook account that he is making pork cocido, a traditional stew made of various meats, sausages and vegetables.

He posted photos of the dish along with his granddaughter, Anita, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6.

The photos were accompanied by the caption: “Kay nihit man karon ang pork, mag recycle ta sa bukog.”

(Because pork is scarce, let’s recycle the bones.)

The former mayor maybe alluding to the ban of Luzon pork and pork products in Cebu because of the risks involving the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The post has generated 6,700 reactions with 300 comments and 32 shares as of 11:27 a.m. of Thursday, November 7.

On November 1, news about Osmeña being rushed to a hospital and in “critical condition” quickly cascaded on social media.

Former Cebu City Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña, wife of the former mayor, went on record to confirm that he was admitted in a hospital in Mandaue City after he was diagnosed of urinary tract infection (UTI).

The former councilor assured Cebuanos that the former mayor is fine and is not in critical condition.