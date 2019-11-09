Motorcycle ride experience gives online world a good laugh

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In today’s worsening traffic situation, riding a motorcycle to work or school is considered as the best solution to get to your destination on time.

But it can be quite a challenge to engage in a conversation with the driver.

One netizen shared his experience online which generated hilarious comments about this relatable situation.

J-red Mondejar, 23, a Civil Engineering student from Cabadbaran City in Agusan Del Norte, posted on his Facebook account on Wednesday, November 6, a hilarious scenario that many motorcycle commuters experience.

Mondejar was on his way home from school.

So he can travel faster, Mondejar says he decided to flag a motorcycle to take him home.

During the ride, Mondejar says the driver tried to engage in a conversation with him without knowing that he cannot hear him clearly.

“They (drivers) kinda talk a lot when we are traveling. I don’t really want to be rude by not answering or at least try to converse with them,” explains Mondejar.

This scenario often happens to many motorcycle passengers who are having a hard time hearing what the drivers say because they are wearing helmes or they are in the midst of gusty winds.

Normally, Mondejar says he just reacts to the driver’s words by laughing with him or respond with safe answers such as “mao jud kol”, “lagi” or “bitaw kol.”

“I am also talkative. That’s why I always have conversations with my suki driver maybe because it might help him ease his ‘pagod’ while doing his job,” says Mondejar.

The post has garnered 26,000 shares, 6,600 reactions, and 703 comments as of November 9 at 10:20 a.m.

Netizen Ian Flores says he can totally relate to the post.

“Tando nalang para mahuman maski wala kasabot (Just nod even if you don’t understand what he said),” writes Flores.

Who else had the same experience as Mondejar? How do you respond to the drivers when you can’t hear them? / celr