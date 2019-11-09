USPF Panthers sweep CIT-U Cobras to end Cesafi collegiate campaign
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers ended their 2019 Cesafi collegiate campaign by squeaking past Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats , 81-80, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Lyndon Colina had a huge finish with 23 points for the USPF.
The Panthers completed the season at fifth place with a win-loss record of 4-8.
The CIT-U Wildcats, the only team playing without a foreign student athlete, for their part, finished with a record of 3-9.
Jesse Aloro Jr. exploded with 32 points for CIT-U, albeit to no avail.
