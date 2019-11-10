Too dark to play, Cesafi collegiate football championship match halted

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The championship match between University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the Cesafi collegiate football match was halted at 5: 45 p.m., with just 18 minutes into the second half, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Tournament director Francis Ramirez declared the field unplayable due to poor lightings.

The six-time defending champion USC was leading 1-0 on a goal by Rico John Toledo in the 45th minute during a goalmouth scramble.

University of Cebu (UC) head coach Gaudito “Jun” Taneo said he did not want the match to be stopped but it was his players who said it was already too dark to play on.

They tried playing for another five minutes but the assistant referees complained that they couldn’t see the ball anymore. And, they can’t also distinguish the players if they were from USC or UC as their jerseys were also dark.

Both teams agreed to resume the match on November 17, a Sunday, 2:30 p.m., still at the Cebu City Sports Center.

They also agreed to restart the second half upon resumption.