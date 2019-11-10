Too dark to play, Cesafi collegiate football championship match halted

By: Mars G. Alison - CDN Digital | November 10,2019 - 07:38 PM

The championship match between the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the Cesafi collegiate football was stopped due to unplayable conditions on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center. |CDND Photo Photo by Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The championship match between University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters  in the Cesafi collegiate football match was halted at 5: 45 p.m., with just 18 minutes into the second half, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center. 

Tournament director Francis Ramirez declared the field unplayable due to poor lightings. 

The six-time defending champion USC was leading 1-0 on a goal by Rico John Toledo in the 45th minute during a goalmouth scramble.

University of Cebu (UC) head coach Gaudito “Jun” Taneo said he did not want the match to be stopped but it was his players who said it was already too dark to play on.

University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters  in the Cesafi collegiate football hold their championship match in the dark at the Cebu City Sports Center on Nov. 10, 2019. The match has to be halted. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco

They tried playing for another five minutes but the assistant referees complained that they couldn’t see the ball anymore. And, they can’t also distinguish the players if they were from USC or UC as their jerseys were also dark.

Both teams agreed to resume the match on November 17, a Sunday, 2:30 p.m., still at the Cebu City Sports Center.

They also agreed to restart the second half upon resumption.

