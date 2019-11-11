Presidential Taskforce on Media Security to provide legal support to family of slain Dumaguete broadcaster

CEBU CITY—The Presidential Taskforce on Media Security (PTfoMS) will extend legal assistance to the family of slain broadcaster Dindo Generoso.

This was confirmed in an emailed statement from Secretary Martin Andanar, who co-chairs the task force.

“We strongly condemn the killing of radio broadcaster Dindo Generoso of dyEM 96.7 Bai Radio in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental,” Andanar said.

“This senseless and unwarranted act will not go unpunished. We will take the necessary action to ensure justice for Mr. Generoso’s family,” he added.

According to Andanar, the PTFoMS will be on top of the situation.

The taskforce would work with relevant agencies to resolve issues that affect media practitioners in the country, he said.

Andanar noted that upholding the protection and security of media practitioners is one of the taskforce’s primary responsibilities.

“Hence, we commit that no stone will be left unturned when it comes to dealing with media killings. We will continue to fight for peace, and the freedom of the press to do their job without threats of retribution,” he said. /bmjo

