Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan to Hold 2-Day Sale and Wedding Fair

Crimson Resort and Spa in Mactan, is giving Cebuano’s an early Christmas treat with its 2-day Holiday Getaway sale and wedding fair. Guestrooms and villas, dining and spa vouchers are up for grab with up to 50% discount. Couples who are looking for wedding ceremony and reception venues are also in for a surprise with the resort’s exclusive wedding package and benefits available on the 16th and 17th of November at the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu.

Plan ahead and get room vouchers for deluxe, garden and pool villas which you can use until December 20, 2020. While in the resort enjoy the infinity pool, Crimzone pool, private beach with marine reserve perfect for snorkeling and fish feeding or engaging in tow water facilities. There’s also a sports bar where you can have friendly games of chess, dart and billiards. To complete the experience, get a relaxing 1-hour massage for two at Aum Spa for the price of one.

For any upcoming birthdays and anniversary celebration, the dinning vouchers for Azure Beach Club or Enye by Chelez Gonzalez will provide a good deal with P3,000 worth of food and beverage for only P2,000. That’s a thousand savings per voucher. For large families, the lunch or dinner buffet at Saffron Café for a group of ten persons is the perfect treat.

For those who are eyeing to tie the knot, Crimson offers a picturesque venue for both indoor and outdoor celebrations. Find a wedding package that fits your needs on 16th and 17th November in Ayala. Confirm your wedding booking and get exciting gifts from the resort including complimentary stay, use of venue for pre-nuptial photoshoot and more!

Be one of the first three buyers and get a surprise from us. For details and inquiries about the Holiday Getaway Sale, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at 401 9999 or email [email protected]