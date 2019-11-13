Papal Nuncio to Santo Niño devotees: Be childlike but be an adult in faith

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, the Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, has encouraged Santo Niño devotees to be kind and innocent like a child, but to live their faith like an adult.

This was his homily for the estimated 2,000 devotees who graced the launching of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of the image of the Señor Santo Niño in the Philippines at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño on November 13, 2019.

The prelate said the Santo Niño is a reminder to the faithful that even as a child, Jesus Christ was already a king as he held the world and the cross in his hands.

Yet he became man, grew up on earth to be crucified on the cross in order to save mankind.

“Be childlike, but not childish, which is different. Remain childlike but be an adult in faith. Adult faith is a faith to go to others and to offer love,” said Caccia.

He said even if the faithful must remain gentle and kind like a child, they must live up to the Christian faith by doing their responsibilities whether as religious or as lay faithful.

By being both gentle and responsible, the devotees of Santo Niño can bring to completion the faith that have been given to the Filipinos 500 years ago.

The Papal Nuncio hopes for Cebuanos to grow from child of faith to adults of faith, and spread the Gospel in their own way.

Caccia was in Cebu to lead the launching of the 500 years of Sto. Niño in the country hosted by the Augustian priests in Cebu.

The launch revealed the logo for the anniversary and the set of activities the Basilica will embark in the next two years until 2021 for the celebration of the Holy Image’s 500th year.

The activities include the Augustinian Legacy Mapping, series of conferences, the 455th Kaplag Commemoration, the Santo Niño Pilgrimage, the putting up of historic markets around Cebu, and improving the Santo Niño Museum.

The activity is also in line with the 500 years of Christianity, which will be celebrrated separately by the Archdiocese of Cebu. /dbs