A Christmas Tale at SM Seaside City Cebu

SM Seaside City Cebu kicks off the magical holiday season with the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting held at the Mountain Wing Atrium last November 5.

This yuletide season, the mall’s centerpiece attraction is a gigantic 55-foot peacock-themed Christmas tree bedazzled in gold, white, and royal blue with the peacock’s huge feathers wrapped around the base, a gazebo entwined with fiber optic lights.

The sparkling “SM Mallidays” at SM Seaside City Cebu begins with the staging of an original play, A Christmas Tail: The Quest for the Magical Feather.

The story tells a tale of a young prince’s journey of courage, selflessness, and willingness to sacrifice himself for the greater good in search of a magical peacock who will give him his blue tail feather to light up the kingdom’s Christmas tree.

Roaming far beyond his kingdom, meeting several magical characters and completing their tasks; the prince earns the yellow, white, green, and red feathers with the help of other children in the kingdom.

Proving himself worthy, the prince receives the magical blue feather from the fabled peacock of the enchanted forest and saves Christmas.

Beyond the grand production of the magical tale, the story of the quest for the magical blue feather is an allegory of love, friendships, and family.

SM has always been part of every Filipino’s Christmas holiday celebration. With the lighting of the Christmas tree, this yuletide season, SM Seaside City Cebu invites every Cebuano to be inspired by a young prince’s story of hope, sacrifice, and courage despite all the challenges.

And that is what an extraordinary meaningful Christmas is all about.