Father and son, brgy councilors, killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Bayawan

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A father and his son, who are barangay councilors, were shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen as they were heading home from Bayawan City, Negros Oriental at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The victims were identified in a sketchy police report as Felipe Condez Jr., 60, and his son, Jonesis Condez, 31, who are both residents of Barangay Kalamtukan, Bayawan City.

When the victims reached Sitio Napac-an, Barangay Kalumbuyan, the gunmen on a motorcycle made their move with the backrider shooting the father and son several times using a .45 caliber pistol, said Senior Master Sergeant Archer Birjes, Bayawan City Police Office investigator.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Birjes said the victims died on the spot after suffering several gunshot wounds in their bodies and heads.

As of posting, police officers of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are still at the crime scene to process evidence./dbs