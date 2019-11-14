Father and son, brgy councilors, killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Bayawan

By: Florence Baesa November 14,2019 - 05:19 PM

The bodies of Felipe Condez Jr., 60, and his son, Jonesis Condez, 31, lie at the side of the road after they were shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Kalumbuyan in Bayawan City on November 14, 2019. | Contributed photo

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A father and his son, who are barangay councilors, were shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen as they were heading home from Bayawan City, Negros Oriental at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The victims were identified in a sketchy police report as Felipe Condez Jr., 60, and his son, Jonesis Condez, 31, who are both residents of Barangay Kalamtukan, Bayawan City.

When the victims reached Sitio Napac-an,  Barangay Kalumbuyan, the gunmen on a motorcycle made their move with the backrider shooting the father and son several times using a .45 caliber pistol, said Senior Master Sergeant Archer Birjes, Bayawan City Police Office investigator.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Birjes said the victims died on the spot after suffering several gunshot wounds in their bodies and heads. 

As of posting, police officers of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are still at the crime scene to process evidence./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.