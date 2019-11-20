Film shows why we need to save Philippine Eagle

The Philippine Eagle is one of the most elusive and majestic birds in the world of Ornithology.

Its decreasing population has also led to numerous organizations, talking about immediate action on the preservation and efforts to increase its population.

With the aim to promote awareness among Filipinos and Cebuanos in particular, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology Film, produced a 90-minute documentary with its goal to raise awareness and instill a deeper understanding of why we need to save the vanishing population of the Philippine Eagle.

The film features a team of wildlife cinematographers out to find and film the rarest eagle on the planet.

They spent almost half a year in the jungles of the Davao region to find the eagles’ nest and document the growth of a baby eagle until it is capable of flying.

The film beautifully captured the life of a Philippine Eagle in the wild, including the struggle the parent eagle injured in raising a baby eagle.

The film is in partnership with the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), Apple One, and Emmy award-winning cinematographer Neil Rettig.

The film is a true documentary masterpiece made public at Ayala Center Cebu Cinema last November 12, 2019.

In the film, Rettig said that there are only a few people who want to save them and “I am one of them. Are you?”