No more elims for beach soccer of CVFA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The planned beach soccer tournament of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) will no longer hold eliminations, which was supposed to be done this month.

Instead, interested teams can automatically play in the final round slated in May 2020 in Bohol.

This was revealed to CDN Digital by Architect Josephril Partosa, who is head of the Beach Soccer committee of the CVFA.

According to Partosa, they decided to hold a one-time big-time tournament in May to save money and time.

The Bohol government, which is CVFA’s partner for this competition, is also busy with its own sportsfest this month.

The initial plan was to hold four eliminations legs—Cebu North, Cebu South, Cebu City and Bohol-Panglao starting this month.

The top two teams from each elimination would have advanced to the final round in May 2020 in Bohol.

Organizing a regular beach soccer tournament is one of the CVFA’s plans as it is required by the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA), the world governing body for football, and its local counterpart, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Beach Soccer, otherwise known as sand football, is a variation of football played on the beach or some form of sand. /bmjo