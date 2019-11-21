Former PIB chief, Yape, shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Joeie Yape, the former chief of the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch, succumbed to gunshot wounds after he was shot by unknown assailants on the late afternoon of November 21, 2019.

Police Major Elisandro Quijano, Abellana Police Station chief, confirmed to CDN Digital that Yape was pronounced dead after he was brought to the hospital.

Yape was shot while on board a motorcycle along Molave Street in Cebu City past 5 p.m. of Thursday.

Yape served as the chief PIB for a year in 2017 and was later transferred to Calbayog town in Samar.

Read more: Man shot in the head for ‘drugs and love’?

The shooting also happened two hours after a man was shot dead in Barangay Carreta in Cebu City at past 3 p.m. on the same day. | dbs