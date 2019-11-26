SWU Cobras share team’s success formula on CDNSportstalk: Family and humility

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras men’s basketball team came back with a bang in another episode of CDNSportstalk.

The Cobras are the new collegiate basketball champions for Cesafi season 19.

During the interview, the Cobras were beaming with happiness together with their head coach Mike Reyes.

Reyes expressed his happiness with the success of the team and shared a couple of things about how the team came to be.

“Overwhelmed that we won the championships this year. They (school) wanted the team to be really student-athletes, and so we were left with these guys,” said Reyes.

Aside from this, Reyes also shared that one of the things he kept saying to his team was to always keep their feet on the ground.

“If you noticed, lots of games and a lot of players hit big shots, but they just go and play, walang nagyayabang,” adds Reyes.

From Reyes’ guidance and understanding for his team, it did pay off as his team treats each other as brothers.

William Polican shared one word to describe his team— family.

It was since the one that they felt that they are not strangers to each other.

While Gerald Fernandez described Reyes in one word— love.

The Cobras did a very exquisite job in bagging the title champions for this season’s collegiate basketball tournament. /dbs