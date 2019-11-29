Contingency plans in place for typhoon-threatened SEA Games – Cayetano

MANILA, Philippines — Contingency plans are in place should Typhoon Kammuri adversely affect some venues of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, lead organizer and Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assured Thursday.

The state weather bureau earlier said Kammuri might have a direct effect on some venues of the biennial sports meet on December 3 and 4.

The typhoon will be called Tisoy once it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

“May contingency plans po tayo, huwag lang talaga mangyari sa laki ng bagyo mula sa Southern Luzon all the way to Central Luzon kasi may mga venue namang nakahanda sa Southern Luzon, sa NCR at sa Central Luzon,” said Cayetano, chairman of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) Foundation Inc. in an interview on dzMM.

(We have contingency plans, we have venues in Southern Luzon, the National Capital Region, and Central Luzon so I think that would suffice as long as the typhoon isn’t massive.)

“… Minsan tinatamaan tayo ng lima o anim na araw na kahit walang bagyo tuloy-tuloy pa rin ‘wag naman pong ganoon ang mangyari. Ang tingin ko hindi naman po,” he added.

(Sometimes we experience five or six days with heavy or continuous rains even without a typhoon. I hope that would not happen. I think that wouldn’t be the case.)

Cayetano added that most of the games would be held indoors.

Typhoon Kammuri was last spotted 1,350 kilometers east of southern Luzon on Friday, 3:00 a.m. moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

It was packing winds of up to 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.

It was predicted to enter the PAR on the morning of the 2019 SEA Games opening day on Saturday, November 30, or Sunday morning.

