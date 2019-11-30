Former UV Green Lancer Rey Suerte is a step away from his basketball dream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just like any other young basketball player, Rey Suerte’s dream is to make it to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

So it’s just normal that the 6-foot-3 Suerte from Monkayo, Davao de Oro, who used to play for the University of the Visays (UV), is feeling nervous just days before the annual Draft of the PBA.

“Natural kabado,” Suerte tells CDN Digital in a chat via Facebook Messenger. “Kay one step nalang gyud ko sa akong pangandoy.”

(Naturally, I am nervous. Because it’s only one step away from achieving my dream)

Former UV star Suerte, Cebuano big man McAloney among applicants in PB Draft

The 23-year-old Suerte led UV to three straight titles in the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. before ending his collegiate playing years with the University of the East (UE) this year.

Suerte also had a brief stint in the PBA D-League with Che’Lu Bar & Grill, which means he is quite ripe for the PBA.

As he waits for the big day, Suerte is currently back in his hometown in Monkayo, keeping himself in shape with some light training and workout as he prepares to show off in the two-day Draft Combine on December 4 and 5 at the Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

“Kailangan kundisyon pirme ang lawas, alagaan ug sakto (I have to keep myself in shape; take care of body well),” says the former Cesafi MVP.

Asked what his favorite team is in the PBA, Suerte said it is the Magnolia Hotshots.

Let’s see if this is where the former Green Lancer lands as Columbian Dyip and Blackwater are the teams owning the first two picks of this year’s Draft. Magnolia picks seventh. /elb