One act of kindness sparks joy online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was one of those days when Harriet Blanchie, 21, did not want to cook.

So she decided to order food using an app.

Upon confirming her order, Harriet communicated with the rider, who exhibited excellent customer service by keeping tabs of her order.

Harriet said she was touched by the delivery guy’s service that she thought of giving him extra money as a tip.

“I was thinking of giving him extra money after the delivery but then I realize, I would just order extra food that I will give to him,” says Harriet, a call center agent.

When the driver arrived, Harriet gave him the amount of money that she needed to pay and then told the driver to get the extra food set that was really meant for him.

“His face lit up with happiness. He thanked me a lot of times,” says Harriet.

The delivery man sent her a thank-you note saying that his child is happy with the food.

“I never thought it would go to his baby. I was just thinking of him. It really made my day and was really happy with how things worked out through my little surprise,” says Harriet.

Harriet took a screenshot of the note and posted it on Facebook on November 27.

It has since become viral so Harriet decided to change the post settings from public to private.

The spirit of giving is indeed in the air and the story of Harriet and the delivery man is proof that Christmas remains to be the most wonderful time of the year. / celr