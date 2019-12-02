Typhoon Tisoy slightly strengthens as its ‘eyewall’ hits N. Samar

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Tisoy slightly intensified as its “eyewall” reaches Northern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Monday afternoon.

According to the state weather bureau’s 5 p.m. weather bulletin, Tisoy was spotted 155 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 190 kph as of 4 p.m.

Pagasa said Tisoy somewhat decelerated at 15 kph as it travels westward.

Pagasa said the southern eyewall of Tisoy is bringing intense rainfall and violent winds over Northern Samar. Tisoy’s eyewall is also expected to hit Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, and Camarines Sur in the next 3 hours, Pagasa added.

Pagasa said Tisoy is forecast to make landfall over Albay–Sorsogon area between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal warnings over the following areas:

Signal No. 3

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Southern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabama, Quezon, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Article, Jipapad, San Policarpio)

Northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Juan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Nino)

Signal No. 2

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija Southern Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Iloilo Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso)

Guimaras

Signal No. 1

Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapique, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

According to Pagasa, frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains are expected over the Bicol region, Northern Samar, Southern Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Frequent to continuous heavy rains, meanwhile, may likely be experienced in Samar, Eastern Samar, Rizal, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, and Oriental Mindoro while moderate to intermittent heavy rains is predicted to occur over Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of CALABARZON, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the rest of Eastern Visayas. | KGA