Duterte gives P60K Christmas bonus to Office of the President workers
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte gave P60,000 Christmas bonus to all employees of his office on Monday night.
Duterte made the announcement through his Social Secretary Annalyn Tolentino.
OP employees on December 2018 received P50,000 as Christmas bonus.
“As we light this Christmas tree in this historic grounds of Malacañang. It is my ardent hope that it will serve as a reminder for everyone to continue lighting up the lives of others especially those who are suffering from poverty and injustice,” Duterte said as he led the lighting of the 40-feet Christmas tree at the Kalayaan grounds in Malacañang.
