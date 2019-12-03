Man shot dead in Punta Princesa
Cebu City, Philippines—A man identified as Emilio Cabudbud Pastor was found dead near a chapel in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa here past 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Police found the body of Cabudbud with a gunshot wound to his head.
According to Police Corporal Argie Goopio of the Labangon Police Station, Cabudbud was allegedly the suspect in the killing of a certain Ricardo Arias, who was also shot dead past 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Goopio said police are still in the area for further investigation of the case. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.