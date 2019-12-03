Man shot dead in Punta Princesa 

Cebu City, Philippines—A man identified as Emilio Cabudbud Pastor was found dead near a chapel in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa here past 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Police found the body of Cabudbud with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to Police Corporal Argie Goopio of the Labangon Police Station, Cabudbud was allegedly the suspect in the killing of a certain Ricardo Arias, who was also shot dead past 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Goopio said police are still in the area for further investigation of the case. /bmjo