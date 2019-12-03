Robredo to disclose drug war findings after SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo will release her findings on the government’s antidrug campaign after the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games that will wrap up next week.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Quezon City on Monday, Robredo said she would disclose “very soon” the contents of the reports, which included her discoveries and recommendations when she was cochair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (Icad).

“Let’s just wait [for the Games] to finish,” she said.

Robredo was fired from the position 18 days after President Rodigo Duterte appointed her, allegedly for failing to contribute to the antidrug campaign.

The President said he could no longer trust the Vice President. “I’m afraid she would mess up,” Mr. Duterte was quoted to have said.

However, Robredo vowed to continue in the fight against narcotics, adding that she would reveal her findings and recommendations during her short stint as Icad cochair to the public.

She has reportedly sent two reports to Malacañang, but Mr. Duterte has yet to read them.

Despite that, the Vice President said she would still be transmitting a third report to the Palace.

In her weekly radio show on Sunday, Robredo said she would make the reports public so that her recommendations may be considered.

“We will make it public because it’s such a waste if it just remains unread on [the President’s] desk,” she said.

The Vice President also questioned the defensive stance of some administration officials over the upcoming release.

“I don’t know why the reaction has been like that … How could I scare them, when I’m just one person and there are several of them?” she said, adding that the recommendations would be for the benefit of the antidrug campaign.

“Those whom I have worked with know that I am well-intentioned, that we are looking for ways to make the campaign better,” she said.

Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon earlier said the Duterte administration had “grossly underestimated Robredo.”

“Now she has become a threat and an embarrassment to the administration,” Buzon said.