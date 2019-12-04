Basamot, Mabatid ready to face sexual harassment charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lorenzo Basamot, former village chief of Barangay Kamputhaw and division head of the Records and Archives Management of the Cebu City Department of General Services (DGS), said he is ready to face the sexual harassment charges that three women will file against him.

Basamot was accused by three female co-workers of sexual harassment in various instances from September to October 2019.

The three alleged victims recently said they will file a case against Basamot in court following the complaint they lodged against him at the City Legal Office.

“Much better nga mo-file sila para makatubag ko sa ila accusation,” said Basamot in a text message to CDN Digital.

(It is better that they file a case so I can answer the accusations in court.)

READ: Alleged victims of sexual harassment to file case against Basamot, Mabatid

Basamot said he is ready to face the case because is innocent.

He claims that he never touched the women.

Aside from Basamot, the victims will also file a wiretapping case against Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid for allegedly playing a phone recording with one of the victims during a City Council session without permission from the victim.

One of the victims said she did not know Mabatid recorded their conversation and play the conversation publicly during the regular session on November 26, 2019.

Mabatid said she is not afraid of the charges against her.

“Now that I have spoken the truth by revealing the recording that says I did not ask them to withdraw the case, wiretapping na sad ang (is now the) issue? I’m not afraid,” said Mabatid in a text message to CDN Digital.

Mabatid said she has proof that the victims allowed her to record their conversation, which she lodged along with her libel case filed against them on November 28, 2019.

“In the end, they will regret because truth will always prevail and I believe in the law,” said Mabatid. / celr