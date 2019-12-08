Gazini Ganados shines in gold gown, national costume at Miss Universe prelim round
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados on Saturday stunned the 2019 Miss Universe preliminary round with a shiny gold gown and a Philippine Eagle inspired costume.
In a Facebook post shared by Binibining Pilipinas, Powerhouse PH showed Ganados’ gold gown crafted by Filipino designer Cary Santiago. Ganado wore the gown during the preliminary competition at Atlanta, Georgia in the U.S.
For her national costume, Ganados wore a dress with silver feathers which was also created by Santiago.
“Our queen @gazzzini and her Philippine Eagle inspired national costume by Cary Santiago. Fly high, Jazzy!” read the caption from Binibining Pilipinas’ Twitter post.
Our queen @gazzzini and her Philippine Eagle inspired national costume by Cary Santiago 🇵🇭
In a Facebook post, Santiago said the national costume’s design had intricate details and was “hand-stitched.”
“I took my inspiration from our national bird. The design is not as flamboyant but the details are very intricate. It is hand-stitched all coming from the same fabric with my signature laser-cut patterns” read the caption.
The 23-year-old Cebuana beauty queen will compete against representatives from 89 countries vying for the Miss Universe crown.
The coronation night for this year’s Miss Universe pageant will be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 8, at 8 p.m. (Monday, December 9, at 9 a.m. Philippine time).
