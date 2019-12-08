Philippines clinches SEA Games overall championship

NEW CLARK CITY — Team Philippines’ top officials have already called it: Team Philippines is the 30th Southeast Asian Games overall champion once again.

Philippine Olympic Committee chair Steve Hontiveros said that with 88 golds early Sunday, the country is runaway leader heading to the last three full days of competitions.

“We got this. We are overall champions. Other countries don’t have much left to get gold medals from,” said Hontiveros.

He was referring to Indonesia and Vietnam which are tied at second place with 47 gold medals each.

The Philippines is expected to rake in more golds Sunday in athletics, boxing, softball, baseball and taekwondo, among others.

“This should give interest to the government and the private sector to support all the athletes in all the sports because they will realise their money won’t go to waste,” Hontiveros added.

Philippine Sports Commission chair Butch Ramirez said the credit goes to the more than a thousand national athletes.

“Thankful for all the sacrifice and handwork that went behind pushing their chances for a shining moment of victory,” Ramirez added.