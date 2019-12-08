Gacal condemns NPA for using minors 

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The commander of the 4th Infantry Division Major General Franco Nemesio Gacal criticized the New People’s Army (NPA) for using minors in battle.

This after a minor was identified as a fatality in the government troops’ encounter with suspected rebels last November 30, 2019 in Sitio Salvacion, Barangay Manila de Bugabos, Butuan City last November 30, 2019.

“We vehemently condemn the continued Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army Terrorists (CNT) recruitment of minors as combatants for this is a clear violation of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL),” Gacal said in a statement.

Read: Suspected NPA killed in encounter with government troops in Agusan del Norte

Gacal said the NPA has been recruiting minors for battle for the past five decades.

“We continue to urge the parents to take care of their children and don’t allow the CNTs to destroy their future.”

Troops of 23rd Infantry “Masigasig” Battalion, 402nd Infantry “Stingers” Brigade, 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division encountered a group of rebels in the hinterland barangay of Butuan City that resulted to the death of a minor.

The encounter resulted to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, one M16A1 rifle, one M16A1 RMC rifle, five civilian backpacks, two bandoleers, six magazines for AK-47 rifle, five magazines of M653 rifle, subversive documents and other personal belongings.

Gacal added in a statement that he hopes Filipino families can celebrate peacefully during this Christmas season. /bmjo