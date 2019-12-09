Gwen: Election postponement to provide continuity of service

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia believes the postponement of the barangay polls will bring stability in local government units.

Garcia, in a press conference this afternoon, December 9, said the development will bring continuity in the implementation of projects in local government units.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the law that moved the polls from May 2020 to December 2022.

Read more: Duterte signs law deferring 2020 barangay, SK polls to Dec 2022

Liga ng mga Barangay-Cebu Province acting President Raymond Calderon said moving the polls was just fair for the incumbent officials so they could have ample time carry out their programs.

“I think it is just fair. Had it not been extended, our term would have been just two years and mubo ra gyud kaayo (It is just too short a time),” Calderon told CDN Digital.

Garcia also said the two-year postponement of the barangay polls might give officials a chance to show service without thinking first of a motive for reelection.

“Mas maayo ni extended na ilang terms makafocus na sila ug dili na lang magsigeg pangayo diri (so they will not keep on asking the Capitol for projects that are) in aid for reelection,” Garcia said

Garcia, who would be meeting with the 1,066 barangay captains tomorrow, December 10, said she would show her new guidelines to the barangay officials on what projects they might ask from the provincial government for aid.

She said only projects with lasting effects for the barangay’s constituents would be prioritized./dbs