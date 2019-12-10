Dizon calls for gender-sensitive workplace at Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon urged employees of the Cebu City Hall to practice gender sensitivity and gender inclusivity to create a harmonious workplace.

Dizon gave this reminder in line with the celebration of the International Human Rights Day today, Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

He said it is crucial for all Cebu City government offices to promote a culture of respect and tolerance by promoting a non-discriminatory workplace for all employees regardless of their gender.

“Gender sensitivity training in the work setting is imperative to create a positive and inclusive workplace atmosphere and concrete measures should be adopted to transform our offices to become gender-sensitive,” said Dizon.

Dizon added that a gender-sensitive workplace creates the right condition for the fullest utilization of the human potential in the organizational setting.

According to Dizon, it is imperative to create an environment where every person, especially women and members of the LGBTQ community, are treated with dignity and respect.

Together with the City Council, Dizon urged the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) to initiate capacity-building interventions for all Cebu City government officials and employees on the importance of workplace inclusivity and diversity through a gender sensitivity seminar.

He also encouraged the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) to conduct workshops and training for barangay officials, and raise community awareness on the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance, Sexual Harassment Law, Magna Carta for Women and Safe Public Space Law.

Dizon urged Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella to issue an executive order to promote a gender-sensitive workplace in the Cebu City government by strengthening policies and programs against discrimination and sexual harassment.

The councilor said it is high time that the city improve inclusivity of all genders and make every constituent in the city feel welcome at the City Hall. / celr