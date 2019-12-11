BPCI releases statement about ending contract with MUO

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Binibining Pilipinas Charitites, Inc. has released a statement on their official Facebook page about ending their 55 years of partnership with Miss Universe Organization (MUO).

In the statement, BCPI recalled the number of queens they have produced of the course of time under the brand of MUO.

“BPCI is proud to have held the Miss Universe license since 1964 and would like to thank the fifty-five winners who were sent to the Miss Universe pageant to participate,” posted BPCI.

And in those years, the BPCI has produced four Miss Universe winners, 9, runner-ups and ten-twenty finishes.

The statement was uploaded today, December 10.

