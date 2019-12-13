Gwen orders release of incentives for Capitol employees

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has already ordered the Finance Department to release the Productivity Enhancement Incentives (PEI) of the employees of the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The order was made based on the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Budget Circular No. 2017-4, wherein the PEI should be released before December 15, 2019.

Garcia already sent a letter to Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre, Budget Officer Emme Gingoyon, and Provincial Accountant Merieto Ypil dated December 11, 2019 about this matter.

Aside from the PEI, regular and casual employees will also receive a Collective Negotiation Agreement Incentives.

But Garcia didn’t divulge the amount of the incentives that the employees will receive.

The incentives will be downloaded directly to an employee’s ATM card. /bmjo