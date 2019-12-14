City dad calls for reflective markings on Cebu City’s mountain roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to place reflective markings on Cebu City’s mountain roads to prevent accidents.

Gabuya said these roads are prone to vehicular accidents especially at night since the areas are barely lighted.

“Drivers passing through mountain barangays tend to panic when they cannot see the lines on the roads, or signs about upcoming hazards especially at night or during the rainy season,” said Gabuya.

The councilor said reflective markings will help drivers see the road lines more clearly.

These will help them avoid road dangers such as open potholes and debris.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) previously warned motorists traversing mountain roads to be careful at night after a truck drove into a house located in the mountain barangay of Pulang Bato on August 27, 2019.

READ: CCTO reminds drivers traveling to Cebu City’s mountain barangays to avoid overloading

The accident injured the truck driver and four other individuals including three minors.

The CCTO said the driver was not able to control the break of the overloaded truck and was not able to see the roadside house because it was dark.

The city’s traffic agency urged motorists traveling along the mountain roads to never go beyond the speed limit of 40 kilometers per second especially if the visibility is low. / celr