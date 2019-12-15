Michelle Dee ends Miss World 2019 journey; finishes in Top 12 list

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines, known worldwide to have the longest winning streak in the Big 4 pageants from 2013 to 2018, is ending 2019 without a major crown.

This happened after Michelle Dee, who is representing the Philippines in Miss World 2019 in London, failed to become one of the competition’s Top 5 finalists.

The Miss World crown was the last of the Big 4 crowns that the Philippines is competing this year, 2019.

The Big 4 pageants are Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth.

Dee, 23, was called as one of the Top 12 semi-finalists which included Kenya, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, India, Nepal, Vietnam, Jamaica, France, Russia and Cook Islands.

Dee’s mother, Mimilanie “Melanie” Marquez, was crowned Miss International 1979 in Tokyo, Japan.

The coronation night, which is happening at the ExCel Arena in London, has announced Nigeria, Brazil, India, Jamaica and France as the Top 5 finalists.

Miss World 2019 is the 69th edition of the international pageant.

It has 111 candidates hailing from different countries promoting the mission “beauty with a purpose.

Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce will crown her successor.

The Philippines only has one Miss World crown when Megan Young won in 2013. Young is also co-hosting the 2019 pageant.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray competed in Miss World 2016 where she finished as one of the Top 5 finalists.

As of posting, Miss Nepal won the Beauty with a Purpose award.