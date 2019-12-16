Cebu City Legal Office to Mayor Labella: Terminate 8 workers, who tested positive for drug use

CEBU CITY — Eight more job order (JO) and casual workers at the Cebu City Hall stands to lose their jobs.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, head of the Cebu City Legal Office (CLO), said their office had recommended to Mayor Edgardo Labella the termination of another batch of eight employees who tested positive for illegal drugs.

“Due process has been served upon each of the respondents. Two of them admitted to using drugs,” Gealon said.

Read more: Rama: JOs, who tested positive for drug use, will be returned to DSWS

The eight recommended for termination included a casual worker at the mayor’s office and the two job order workers of the Department of Social Welfare and Services detailed to the office of Vice Mayor Michael Rama.

Read more: Labella concerned with number of city hall employees who tested positive in drug test

Those recommended included JO worker of the city asssesor’s office and casual employees at the Peace and Order Program office, the Department of Public Services and Office of the Civil Registrar.

“They cannot be allowed to continue employment in City Hall which is suppose to be a drug-free environment as envisioned by the Mayor when he principally authored the “Drug Test Ordinance” way back in 2004,” Gealon said.

“Notwithstanding the absence of confirmatory test results, it is our considered view that the City Government may, at any time, terminate the services job order and casual employees since they do not enjoy security of tenure as their employment is governed by the term of their appointment or contracts,” according to the CLO recommendation./dbs