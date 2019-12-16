Labella eyes higher cash incentives for Cebu City-based SEAG medal winners

CEBU CITY — Southeast Asian Games medal winners based in Cebu City can expect higher cash incentives.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella told reporters that he would be looking for other sources to increase cash incentives for the athletes.

Labella stressed that the first 3 gold medals won by the Philippines were through the Cebu City-based dancesport athletes.

One possible source would be the discretionary fund, here he said.

“It’s a great honor. And at the same time, (the cash incentive) will serve as encouragement and incentive to our athletes,” the mayor added.

The performance of the athletes showed that they could be the best if properly harnessed and properly trained, the mayor said.

By providing incentives to the athletes who won medals, the city could encourage budding artists, Labella said.

He said he planned to increase the cash incentives for SEAG medalists from P100,000 to P300,00 for the gold medalists; from P50,000 to P200,00 for silver: and from P25,000 to P100,000 for bronze.

However, Labella said the coaches would be given a share of the incentives.

The Cebu City Sports Commission would determine the amount to be given them, he said.

The mayor said he had directed Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros to prepare a sports development program.

He said that the focus should not only be on basketball but in other sports as well.

The city’s cash incentive ordinance provides incentives for athletes who win medals in major sports competition.

For the Olympics, a gold medal is equivalent to P1 million, P500,000 for a silver medal finish and a bronze medal P300,000.

The winners of Asian Games medal would get P300,000 (gold); P200,000 (silver)and P100,000 (bronze). Cash incentives if P100,000; P50,000 and P25,000 are given to Sea Games who win gold, silver and bronze medals./dbs