Cebu City cops to continue to tap public’s help, assures intensified drug ops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police assure that there would be no letup in their anti-illegal drug operations in the holiday season as they also encourage the public to continue reporting illegal activities in their areas.

Police Lieutenant Clark Ariola, Cebu City Police Office spokesperson, said that they were tightening their intelligence monitoring and security measures in the points of entry in the city especially in ports amid the upcoming festivities in the city.

Ariola said that these measures were implemented because of reports that these festivities might encourage drug personalities to distribute a large amount of illegal drugs in the city.

He was referring to the upcoming Christmas holidays and the Sinulog celebration in January.

Ariola said that the public’s continued help by reporting the illegal drug activities in their areas had resulted to the drug raids with large hauls of illegal drugs.

He also cited the CCPO’s Itug-an ni CD hotline, which had been receiving at least 10 messages in two days about drug personalities in their areas.

Although some were still in the process of validation, Arriola said the others were verified and would be subjected to a buy-bust operation.

Arriola took this a as the positive result of the information drive they have been doing on the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Nindot atoang pag inform sa ga tawo nga if ever naa silay mabantayan nga illegal activity sa ilang area, they will inform us,” said Arriola.

(With our constant information drive, we encourage the public to inform us if they suspect any illegal activity in their area.)/dbs