Priest’s reminder: Take time to rest

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Take time to rest.

This is what Fr. Juriz Calsa, SDB, of the Archdiocese Shrine of our Lady of Lourdes told churchgoers here in Barangay Punta Princesa during his homily on the third day of the Misa De Gallo on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Calsa said enough sleep and rest helps clear our minds of things and consequently allows us to think better when confronting problems.

Calsa made as an example the Gospel of the day from the book of Matthew (Mt 1:18-25), where St. Joseph was in a dilemma when he found out that Mary was carrying a child even before they lived together.

“He wanted to secretly divorce Mary because of this. But it dawned on him, that if he leaves Mary, he would also be lost with his life. And so he slept. There, he was visited by the angel telling him about the perfect plan,” said Calsa.

Rest is just one of three things that helps solving problems easier. Another is to avoid adding more stories to the problem.

“Be objective to avoid making [the problem] big].”

The most important reminder, though, is to pray.

But Calsa also reminded church goers not to worry much about problems since trials in life can help us grow.

“Come ten years, you look back at the negative or confusing things you’ve been through, you will be able to say, ‘thank you that happened to me’ because you learned from it,” the priest said.

Meanwhile, Calsa thanked those who braved the early morning rain to attend the third day of the nine-day novena dawn masses.

“Maytag ingon ani pud mo ug ingon ani ka daghan matag Dominggo,” Calsa said in jest.

(I hope you’d be this many, too, during Sunday masses.) /bmjo