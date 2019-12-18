Pacers rally late to snap Lakers’ road winning streak at 14

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon made a tiebreaking reverse layup with 36.4 seconds left Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019, Philippine time) to give the Indiana Pacers a 105-102 victory over Los Angeles, snapping the Lakers’ 14-game road winning streak.

Brogdon dribbled past Dwight Howard and then used the rim to protect the ball as he made the shot. Sabonis followed by hitting one of two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining.

LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists but missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Lakers the lead with 11.7 seconds to go. Los Angeles also missed two shots on its final possession while trying to force overtime.

The Lakers looked as though they had taken control with a 9-0 run for a 95-91 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But Indiana responded just as it had all night as the Lakers played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

The Pacers charged back, tying the score at 100 on a mid-range jumper from Brogdon with 2:20 left before retaking the lead on two free throws from Myles Turner.

James answered with two more free throws with 1:40 to go and it stayed that way until Brogdon’s decisive layup.

The Lakers were shut out the rest of the way.