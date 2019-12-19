Holiday Dining at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

The Christmas season is here and Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan is lining up dining options for the holiday to make the celebration merrier. One can expect a grand feast from three of its dining outlets that will feature some holiday classics and favorites.

For an intimate holiday feast for two, one can head to Azure Beach Club for a seaside dining setting that’s perfect for a romantic holiday date from the 20th until the 30th December.

A course menu of Modern-Asian Christmas selection that includes slow-roasted ham hock with crushed sweet potatoes and wok-tossed vegetables awaits lovely couples. The tom yum Talay, made whole steamed snapper in garlic and soy is perfect for anyone who prefers seafood and for a hearty selection, the meat platter that comes with baby back ribs, charred US ribeye and buttered spring chicken with Asian slaw and mushroom salad will fill someone with a big appetite.

The resort’s Spanish restaurant Enye by Chele Gonzalez is also adding a few festive and very indulgent traditional Christmas dishes that will be the center of any holiday dining conversation.

Start the feast on a high note with this foie gras, Marmelade cerezas a la pamienta Sechuan served with brioche and wakame bread toast followed by a refreshing seafood salad made with tiger prawns, avocado tartare and roasted pepper gazpacho with salmon roe. For main, the mouthwatering crackling pork belly with roasted apples is a must-try. Indulge in this tempting selection at Enye by Chele Gonzalez all month of December.

Saffron Café, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant is doing an elaborate spread of all-time holiday staples and classics. Serving a mix of Asian and International dishes, expect nothing but delectable goodness from appetizers to dessert. The charcuterie and cheeseboard section will carry all your favorites while the carving station has all the meaty goodness – turkey, pork belly, and whole jackfish.

The gingerbread house at Saffron Café also offers sweet and decadent holiday treats such as Christmas pudding, yule logs and raspberry mille-feuille for everyone to enjoy. Share with family all this goodness on 24th and 25th December for an unforgettable Christmas dinner.

For inquiries and reservations, call 401 9999 or email Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at [email protected]