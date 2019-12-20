Cash, livelihood aid released to former rebels in Negros Occidental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — Seven former rebels were given early Christmas gifts from the Negros Occidental provincial government.

This developed after the Provincial Interior Local Government (PILG) in the Province of Negros Occidental released the cash and livelihood assistance to the rebel returnees under the Enhanced Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) on December 19.

The seven rebel returnees or former rebels surrendered recently to the Negros Occidental provincial government.

“Government is sincere to help the returnees who “were victims of the lies and deception of Communist NPA to start a better life once they return to the folds of law,” said Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander in a statement.

Pasaporte said that the former rebels received P15,000 financial assistance each and one of them got a P50,000 livelihood assistance under the E-CLIP implementing guidelines.

The cash assistance were given to the rebel returnees at the Department of Interior and Local Government Provincial Office in La Luz Building, Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City at 2 p.m.

During the turnover ceremony, Pasaporte also appealed to the communist rebels to return to the government.

“To all the members of CPP-NPA it is time to lay down your firearms, return to your family and live a peaceful life in mainstream society. The government has laid down programs for you to start anew. Or else, the security forces will use all its might to hunt you down,” Passporte said./dbs