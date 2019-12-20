Presyo Merkado: Taho, the sweet street food

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What is made of silken tofu, arnibal syrup (brown sugar syrup) and sago pearls that is best enjoyed while it is warm?

The answer, of course, is taho!

After attending the sixth Misa de Gallo today, December 21, we found this taho vendor outside the Archdiocese Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in Barangay Punta Princesa.

He sells taho at P10 and P20 per cup.

Taho can be enjoyed as a light breakfast or as a mid-afternoon snack. But really, if you want it, you can have it any time of the day.

This staple Philippine street food has made its way inside the malls too but there is nothing like enjoying a cup of taho on the street.

The recipe of softened tofu with arnibal syrup and sago pearls is a sweet tooth’s delight but there are other flavors including the well-known strawberry taho in Baguio City.

Have you had you fill of taho today? /celr