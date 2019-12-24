1.8K passengers, 130 cargo stranded in Cebu, Bohol ports 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As Typhoon Ursula intensifies, passengers and cargos, are left stranded in the ports of Cebu and Bohol.

In the latest report of the Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas (PCG-7), at least 1,862 passengers are stranded in the ports in Cebu, including Pier 1, Hagnaya Port, Toledo Port, Tabuelan Port, Pier 4, Sta. Fe Port, and Talisay City.

The most stranded passengers are in the domestic port (Pier 4) in Cebu City, with at least 1,266 stranded passengers as of 7 a.m. of December 24, 2019.

Aside from passengers, 130 cargos and 48 passenger vessels are also stranded as storm signal number one and two are raised in northern Cebu and central Cebu, respectively.

PCG-7 urges passengers to no longer go to the ports while waiting for the storm to pass if their trips have been cancelled so as not to crowd the area.

Sea vessels are still not allowed to sail in Central Visayas because of the incoming typhoon.

All PCG-7 units are on standby for any possible maritime emergency. /bmjo